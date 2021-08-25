Cancel
Boothbay, ME

Way to go and thanks Y Arts

By KEVIN BURNHAM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been a delight to attend and record this summer’s Boothbay Region YMCA Y Arts productions. Director and choreographer Emily Mirabile, along with her assistants, have done an amazing job – as have the child actors and actresses! The shows have been entertaining and, despite the venue of the YMCA gym (hot and not set up for theater), parents, relatives, past performers and friends have shown up to support the program.

Boothbay, MEboothbayregister.com

Y Arts presents ‘SHREK Junior!’

Y Arts presents SHREK Junior! Saturday, Aug. 21 at 2 and 5 p.m. in the Boothbay Region YMCA gymnasium. It's a "big bright beautiful world" as everyone's favorite ogre, Shrek, leads a cast of fairytale misfits on an adventure to rescue a princess and find true acceptance. Part romance and part twisted fairy tale, Shrek JR. is an irreverently fun show with a powerful message for the whole family. Hamilton Pierpan (Shrek), Trey Tibbetts (Donkey), and Sarah Harris (Princess Fiona) lead a cast of local youth in this high energy and hilarious production.
Wiscasset, MEboothbayregister.com

Bands For Books 2021 to benefit WPL

Bands for Books is less than two weeks away! Have you reserved your tickets? We hope you will join us on Labor Day, September 6 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Seafield Farm in Wiscasset. This annual fundraiser for Wiscasset Public Library is a wonderful community celebration. The Friends of WPL are...
Wiscasset, MEboothbayregister.com

Hip Hop dancers, stilt walkers perform Aug. 26

The new sidewalks in Wiscasset Village are finally getting the workout they deserve. In 2019, the sidewalks were under construction during an MDOT project and underused during the Covid shutdown of 2020. But on Thursday, Aug. 26, from 5-8 p.m., art, art-making, music, dancers, and performers invite residents and visitors to enjoy the luxurious spaces which become an impromptu stage.
Oregon StatePosted by
Clackamas Review

Artist: Thanks for featuring Oregon City Festival of the Arts

Jude Welter was a participant at the End of the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center on Aug. 14-15.Just a note to thank you for the recent feature article in the Oregon City News on the Festival of the Arts. I had many reconnections because of it and it was wonderful to chat with folks I hadn't seen in a few decades! We have lived and worked in Oregon City for 41 years, so it was a fun and happy art show at the End of the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center. Jude Welter was a participant in the Oregon City Festival of the Arts on Aug. 14-15. {loadposition sub-article-01}
FestivalDaily Gazette

LarkFest may be canceled, but Art on Lark is still a go

LarkFest has been canceled this year but Art on Lark is still a go for Saturday. Both events are organized by the Lark Street Business Improvement District, which announced earlier this week that the popular music and vendor festival known as LarkFest would not be held in September. “For a...
Boston, MABoston Herald

All the Arboretum’s a stage – and more – thanks to ART team

With so many art spaces shut down, a team from the American Repertory Theater has looked to turn the Arnold Arboretum into a theater, gallery, concert hall and more. The free Arboretum Experience, which begins Aug. 21 and continues into the fall, brings a unique blend of mediums to an unusual spot.
Fargo, NDkvrr.com

Kids to go back to school in style thanks to Cuts For Kids

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Classes are just around the corner and what could be better to impress your friends and teachers than a hair cut?. The Salvation Army partnered with Josef’s School of Hair, Skin and Body for its 12th year offering free hair cuts as part of its Cuts For Kids program.
Public HealthBillboard

Every 2021 Concert & Festival Canceled Due to COVID-19

While there are a lot of promising signs in the current touring landscape -- from the successful rollouts of the Rolling Loud and Lollapalooza festivals to major events like Bonnaroo and ACL Fest remaining on the fall schedule -- there are plenty of examples of the surging COVID-19 pandemic's toll on an already-struggling industry.
Public HealthKCCI.com

Here are the artists canceling shows as COVID-19 cases rise

As COVID-19 cases have begun surging again throughout the U.S., several music festivals and concert tours have postponed shows due to positive tests and concern of further spread. Here's a look at the artists who have pushed back their performances due to COVID-19. Stevie Nicks. Stevie Nicks canceled appearances at...
Celebritiessoultracks.com

90s soul singer supreme, Sam Salter, dies at age 46

Today we say a sad goodbye to popular 90s soul singer Sam Salter, who has reportedly died at a far too young 46. No cause of death was released. As a young man, Salter was signed by Babyface and L.A. Reid for their LaFace label, and immediately scored hits with “After 12, Before 6” and the beautiful ballad “There You Are.”
Boothbay Harbor, MEboothbayregister.com

Art Show: Jeff Kowalski

Jeff Kowalski’s art work may be viewed from August 28th though October in the Great Room during normal library hours. About the artist: Jeff grew up in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where his grandfather founded a commercial art studio. Visiting museums and taking art classes as a child honed his interest in art. After earning a PhD in Art History at Yale University in 1981, Jeff taught at Temple University and Northern Illinois University, where he headed the Art History Division from 1996 to 2004. A specialist in the art and architecture of ancient Mesoamerica and the Andes, he has authored numerous articles interpreting the visual culture of ancient Maya civilization. Along with his teaching and scholarship, from the 1980s to the present, Jeff has been painting regularly during summer visits to Maine, where he has exhibited and sold his work at the Boothbay Region Art Foundation Gallery and at the Maine Art Gallery in Wiscasset. Speaking of his paintings, Jeff notes that his work, “Often deals with recognizable places where I have spent time, have personal memories and associations, or simply have visited and whose subject matter and mood captured my attention.” While his subject is generally representational, he has been inspired by artists such as Fairfield Porter and Wolf Kahn, and he enjoys simplifying or exaggerating aspects of form and color to create compositions that keep this imagery more visually effective and engaging.
Boothbay Harbor, MEboothbayregister.com

Free I.D. program for all kids

The Missing Children Alert Program is having a fingerprint photo I.D. program free of charge at the Boothbay Harbor House of Pizza on Friday, Aug. 27, 1-2:30 p.m.The parent keeps the card with all information on it. In case the child should become missing every thing is at their fingertips. We also give the children coloring books with safety tips in the book. Free for all attending.
Boothbay, MEboothbayregister.com

Set for Success draws more than 300 children

Set for Success, started and run for 10 years by Sue Burge, has two new women at the helm, and judging by the success of the Aug. 22 event, they look set to be there for years to come. Krystle Hodgdon of Edgecomb and Katrina Dunsmore of Boothbay are both known for their volunteering efforts: Hodgdon is a Girl Scouts troop leader and runs the Parent Teacher Club at Edgecomb Eddy School; Dunsmore is acting vice chair of the Boothbay Region Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization. And both women own and run their own businesses: Hodgdon, Island Gardening; Dunsmore, The Ice Cream Hut in Boothbay.
Jamestown, RIJamestown Press

Foolish thanks all the way around for regatta

Chief fool Greg Hunter dropped us a line on behalf of the Jamestown Yacht Club to thank everyone who made the 43rd Fools’ Rules Regatta a tremendous success. “I want to thank my wife, Lynne, for all her support on and off the beach, keeping this fool on task all summer, Chris Pardus for coordinating all of the enthusiastic volunteers, which include the Friday evening parking set-up crew, the early Saturday morning registration and flagpole erection team, T-shirt and hat sales team, registration coordinators, sail number painters and judges, safety boat crews, post regatta take-down group and Kayleigh Shea for the T-shirt artwork,” Hunter wrote.
Gardeningnwnews.com

3 ways to use art and nature to revitalize your home

Beyond sprucing up your work and living environs, there’s certainly much to love about houseplants, whether it’s the simple act of taking care of something or the fact that some varietals can even improve the air quality in your home (peace lilies, we’re looking at you). However, if you’re like...
Bradford, PABradford Era

Creating beautiful, remarkable art - the senior way

Over the past several years, and during the pandemic, a number of residents at the Bradford Ecumenical Home and at Chapel Ridge assisted living have created beautiful art on a regular basis. That same artwork is now part of the “Remarkable Women” art show currently on display at the University...
Visual Artartgroupsdfw.com

Art Mission Oak Cliff offers an Artist’s Way series

Julia Cameron’s The Artist’s Way series, the inspiration for our mission and community at Arts Mission Oak Cliff, continues with Finding Water. We explore a chapter each week to discover the creativity within ourselves. All are welcome. You don’t have to be an artist to participate. Being human requires its own artistic expression. Register Here.
Charitiestheartofeducation.edu

6 Ways to Involve Your Community With Art Room Donations

Part of getting our classrooms and carts ready for the school year is assessing our stock of supplies. If your closet is anything like mine, you probably see some gaps. Many of us receive little to no funding from our schools and districts, yet we are responsible for providing students with supplies.

