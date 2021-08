For the first time in two years, the Fall Involvement Fair is in person. The fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, August 25, and Thursday, August 26. Upperclassmen have waited two years for the fair to return to the HUB Lawn, while sophomores and freshmen have never experienced an actual in-person fair. It, like many other traditional Penn State experiences, is brand-spankin’ new to them.