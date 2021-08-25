Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

EDITORIAL: Playmaker and leader Cheryl Teamer was made for New Orleans, Louisiana

By The Advocate, Baton Rouge, La.
Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Aug. 25—Cheryl Teamer was a power player in New Orleans. An attorney, business and community advocate and corporate leader, Teamer grew her love for the city and attention to detail while pursuing a vision during her childhood. She carefully selected furnishings as she built doll houses as a girl, paying attention to details the family might find important. She pursued business and community projects the same way as she worked to make the city a regional hub attractive to locals and Louisiana.

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
City
Atlanta, LA
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Morial
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playmaker#New Orleans Company#Spelman College#Tulane University#The Louisiana State House#Aviation#Bp#Maltese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
CelebritiesABC News

Actor Ed Asner, TV's blustery Lou Grant, dies at 91

LOS ANGELES -- Ed Asner, the burly and prolific character actor who became a star in middle age as the gruff but lovable newsman Lou Grant, first in the hit comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and later in the drama “Lou Grant,” has died. He was 91. Asner's representative...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy