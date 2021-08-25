EDITORIAL: Playmaker and leader Cheryl Teamer was made for New Orleans, Louisiana

Aug. 25—Cheryl Teamer was a power player in New Orleans. An attorney, business and community advocate and corporate leader, Teamer grew her love for the city and attention to detail while pursuing a vision during her childhood. She carefully selected furnishings as she built doll houses as a girl, paying attention to details the family might find important. She pursued business and community projects the same way as she worked to make the city a regional hub attractive to locals and Louisiana.