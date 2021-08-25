Sony Michel traded to LA Rams

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Sony Michel has a new home. Today, the former first-round pick from Georgia was traded from the New England Patriots to the Los Angeles Rams.

Immediately, Michel fills a huge need for the Rams at running back. Conversely, the Patriots receive draft capital for a player who has fallen out of favor in their running back room.

“It’s a 5th rounder and 6th rounder this year that converts to a 4th rounder when/if the #Rams get a 4th round comp pick,” NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport tweeted. “Complicated, but essentially Sony Michel for a 4th round pick.”

Evidently, Michel became expendable due to the emergence of Damien Harris in New England. Additionally, the team drafted Rhamondre Stevenson out of Oklahoma in the NFL Draft.

Instead of hanging on to their former first round selection, the organizations believe Michel’s trade value was more valuable than his possible impact in 2021.

Sony Michel traded to the Los Angeles Rams

This summer, running back has been a position filled with bad luck for Sean McVay’s Rams.

First, Cam Akers was projected to be the team’s starter. Unfortunately, the second-year running back out of Florida State tore his Achilles tendon prior to training camp.

Following, it seemed Darrel Henderson Jr. would become the unquestioned starter at the position. Then, Henderson suffered a thumb strain this week, forcing him to practice in a cast or brace protecting his hand.

After Henderson, the depth chart was uninspiring. Second-year pro Xavier Jones followed Henderson, with rookie seventh-round pick Jake Funk competing for their chances.

So instead, the Rams decided to bring in a proven player in Michel.

The Rams have had luck with Georgia running backs in the past, as Todd Gurley became one of the league’s best running backs under McVay. In the Rams offense, we could see a rejuvenated Michel.

At the least, the Rams bolstered their depth without breaking the bank.

Sony Michel: Super Bowl LIII

Now, Michel will attempt to lead the Rams backfield on their hunt for a Super Bowl. However, once upon a time the running back was the reason Los Angeles failed in their quest.

When the Patriots and Rams met in Super Bowl LIII, the game was a defensive stalemate. Only one touchdown was scored – a two-yard touchdown run by Michel halfway through the fourth quarter.

At the time, it gave the Patriots the separation they needed to put the game away. In total, the former Georgia Bulldog had 18 carries for 94 yards and the game-winning touchdown on his way to securing a Super Bowl ring.

Fastforward, Michel will go from vilified in Los Angeles for his Super Bowl performance, to fans clamoring for the running back to do the same for the Rams.