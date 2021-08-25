The gold grind and silver meltdown

On August 7th, 2020, Silver (XAG/USD) made an all-time high at 29.857. That was the beginning of a long-term symmetrical triangle! After pulling back from that high, Silver fell to low of 21.667 on September 24th, 2021. However, on February 1st the previous high was briefly taken out by a few cents, as the folks at Reddit got behind the precious metal and rallied it from 26.991 all the way to 30.082. Silver oscillated within the symmetrical triangle until August 6th, when it broke aggressively lower to 22.259. Price is currently trading roughly $3 beneath than the triangle, however nearing resistance (previous support) at 23.96. If Silver breaks above, next resistance is at 24.562 and then 25.555.
