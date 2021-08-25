Cancel
The gold grind and silver meltdown

By Todd 'Bubba' Horwitz
kitco.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe grind in Gold continues, and the inability to break to the upside persists. Gold continues to struggle to break above resistance, with the bulls trying to wish it so. One thing everyone must learn about markets, you can’t hope and wish them higher. Price action is always the determining factor.

Comments / 0

#Silver
Gold
Economy
Markets
