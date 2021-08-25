The gold grind and silver meltdown

Let's jump right into this article with some key takeaways from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole summit. There were two statements and a comment that I had highlighted in my notebook. The first was how he cautiously stressed not making an "ill-timed policy move," indicating "The timing and pace of the coming reduction in asset purchases will not be intended to carry a direct signal regarding the timing of interest rate liftoff, for which we have articulated a different and substantially more stringent test." Therefore when they reduce their bond purchases, it does not mean they will immediately raise rates. The most important statement I read was, "Today, with substantial slack remaining in the labor market and the pandemic continuing, such a mistake could be particularly harmful." Translation, weekly, and monthly jobs data are going to dictate the timing of a rate hike.