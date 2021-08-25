Cancel
Clemson, SC

Clemson o-line ready to show Tigers are more physical

By Matt Connolly about 6 hours
The Clemson offensive line has a tough task going up against Georgia's defensive front. (John Byrum/Getty Images)

CLEMSON — Matt Bockhorst is confident Clemson’s offense, and in particular its offensive line, will be more physical in 2021.

Bockhorst spoke about the need to be more physical this season in the spring, brought it up again at the ACC Kickoff Event in July and harped on it once more during Clemson’s media availability Tuesday night.

But Bockhorst is tired of talking about how much more physical the Tigers will be this season. He’s now ready to go show it. In 10 days, the Tigers will have the chance to prove how much they have improved, going up against one of the best programs in the country in Charlotte.

No. 3 Clemson will face No. 5 Georgia Saturday, Sept. 4 at Bank of America Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

“Talking season is soon to be over. You’re either gonna talk about it or be about it. It’s one of the two,” Bockhorst said. “And you’re going to find out real quick.”

As Dabo Swinney has said in the past, this isn’t Mary Poppins the Tigers are playing.

Georgia finished last season ranked 12th nationally in total defense, despite playing a difficult schedule. And the Bulldogs led the nation in rushing defense, allowing 72.3 rushing yards per game. That’s nearly 20 rushing yards fewer allowed per game than anyone else in the country.

Running the ball was a weakness for Clemson last year, as the Tigers averaged only 153.8 yards per game on the ground, their fewest since 2014.

Has Clemson truly improved? We’ll find out right away.

“I don’t like having a false sense of security and then getting exposed,” Bockhorst said. “So let’s just spot the ball and play and let’s see if we’re really about it.”

He believes the Tigers are ready for whatever is thrown their way.

“I like starting out with Georgia, and I like being challenged,” Bockhorst said. “We know it’s going to be a heavyweight fight, but that’s the type of stuff you want if you’re a true football player. If you’re scared of that then you probably shouldn’t be at this level.”

The Clemson offensive line returns three starters from last year in Jordan McFadden, Bockhorst and Will Putnam.

McFadden is slated to play left tackle, with Putnam at right guard. New starter Walker Parks will step in at right tackle, where McFadden played last year. Bockhorst played left guard last season, but he could slide over to center. Marcus Tate, Mason Trotter and Hunter Rayburn would then battle for the left guard spot.

However the line shakes out, Bockhorst feels good about the talent and depth the Tigers have.

“We’ve been challenged this offseason, plain and simple. From a physicality standpoint, where we left off and what we last put on tape was not physical enough. So we’ve all been challenged,” Bockhorst said. “We’ve all been incredibly competitive this summer and this camp. We’re going to roll out some dudes that are ready to play. It’s no promise that everything’s going to be perfect, but I know that we’re going to get some dudes that will stick their hat in there and play ball.”

