Ask Aunty Pam: Sister leaves beach house a stinking mess

Shelby Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Aunty Pam: My husband and I are lucky enough to own a beach house in South Carolina and we have always had no problems with letting members of our family use it during the summer. Well, I have a problem now. The last two times my sister and her family used it they left it in a terrible state: they didn’t take out the garbage, they left plates in the sink, didn’t bring in the outdoor furniture — all the things that we ask of anyone who uses it. They didn’t even strip the beds or wash towels, etc.

