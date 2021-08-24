Cancel
House Rent

Does my landlord have to provide a means of cooling the rental property I live in?

By Asked in Fuquay Varina, NC
 7 days ago

This is the 4th or 5th time we've had issues with our A/C in 2 years and the 2nd time we've been told it needs to be replaced. The A/C was "repaired" a day ago but the temperature is floating around 80. Our landlord is working on getting it replaced but it's going to be over a week before that happens. The landlord offered us $200 for a 2-night stay at a hotel, but with a pregnant wife, 5-year-old child, and 2 dogs. That is not feasible at the moment and would still require us to stay in the rental for 5+ days without A/C. I'm not a lawyer or anything, so I may be wrong, but I read that the landlord is required to "Make all repairs and do whatever is necessary to put and keep the premises in a fit and habitable condition." Am I in the wrong for asking for him to temporarily supply us with a window A/C unit?

