Patriots running back Sony Michel traded to Rams for two late-round draft picks

By Andrew Callahan Boston Herald
Keene Sentinel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Patriots are trading running back Sony Michel to the Rams for two late-round draft picks, according to reports. Michel is entering the final year of his contract after being selected in the first round of the 2018 draft. He became expendable once fourth-round rookie Rhamondre Stevenson and second-year back J.J. Taylor impressed this preseason. Michel also leaves behind projected starter Damien Harris, James White and Brandon Bolden in the the team’s running backs room.

