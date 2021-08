College football season is right around the corner. Games kick off this weekend. You'll be able to check out the University of Illinois football team and their new head coach Brett Bielema take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers right here on 1440 WROK. Kickoff is at 11 but our pregame will begin at 8AM with a two hour episode of the Illini Guys followed by the normal one hour pregame hosted by Brian Barnhart. If you're an Illinois fan and you haven't checked out the Illini Guys, you are missing out.