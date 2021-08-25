Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yorktown, VA

Joseph J. Hogge, 94, Active Member of Providence UMC

By Amory Funeral Home
wydaily.com
 5 days ago

YORKTOWN — Joseph J. Hogge, 94, passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021.Joe was born in Seaford, Virginia to Sadie Quinn Hogge and William A. Hogge, Sr. who preceded him in death as well as his twin brothers Robert and Gerald Ray Hogge, and also a half-brother William A. (Sammy) Hogge. Jr., Joe was also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 69 years; Barbara Ann Wilson Hogge, and his four-legged best friend Missy. They resided in York County and Newport News, Virginia for the first 50 years of their marriage and the last place of residence was at the Masonic Home of Virginia in Richmond, Virginia since November of 2000. Joe retired as a Purchasing Agent from the BASF Plant in Williamsburg, Virginia. Joe was very active in numerous opportunities throughout the community and at Providence United Methodist Church in Dare, Virginia where he was a lifetime member. Joe was also the past President of the York Kiwanis Club. He served in the United States Army, also completing his Officer’s Candidate School. Joe was a 62 year member of the Mason’s (Warwick 336), the Scottish Rites, Kiwanis Temple of the Shriners and the Lion’s Club.

wydaily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
York County, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Obituaries
City
Yorktown, VA
City
Seaford, VA
City
Williamsburg, VA
Yorktown, VA
Obituaries
City
Grafton, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ann Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umc#Providence Umc#Newport News#The Basf Plant#The York Kiwanis Club#The United States Army#Mason#Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
CelebritiesABC News

Actor Ed Asner, TV's blustery Lou Grant, dies at 91

LOS ANGELES -- Ed Asner, the burly and prolific character actor who became a star in middle age as the gruff but lovable newsman Lou Grant, first in the hit comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and later in the drama “Lou Grant,” has died. He was 91. Asner's representative...
San Jose, CAFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes trial: Jury selection set to begin in Theranos fraud case

Jury selection begins Tuesday in the San Jose, California, trial against embattled Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who is accused of duping doctors and patients, and defrauding investors of multimillions of dollars through the blood-testing startup. The Holmes and Theranos names have been surrounded by scandal since the then-billionaire was charged...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy