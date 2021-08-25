Joseph J. Hogge, 94, Active Member of Providence UMC

YORKTOWN — Joseph J. Hogge, 94, passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021.Joe was born in Seaford, Virginia to Sadie Quinn Hogge and William A. Hogge, Sr. who preceded him in death as well as his twin brothers Robert and Gerald Ray Hogge, and also a half-brother William A. (Sammy) Hogge. Jr., Joe was also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 69 years; Barbara Ann Wilson Hogge, and his four-legged best friend Missy. They resided in York County and Newport News, Virginia for the first 50 years of their marriage and the last place of residence was at the Masonic Home of Virginia in Richmond, Virginia since November of 2000. Joe retired as a Purchasing Agent from the BASF Plant in Williamsburg, Virginia. Joe was very active in numerous opportunities throughout the community and at Providence United Methodist Church in Dare, Virginia where he was a lifetime member. Joe was also the past President of the York Kiwanis Club. He served in the United States Army, also completing his Officer’s Candidate School. Joe was a 62 year member of the Mason’s (Warwick 336), the Scottish Rites, Kiwanis Temple of the Shriners and the Lion’s Club.