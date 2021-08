Kylie Jenner may be only 24, but she has long since established her savvy-beyond-her-years credentials. Once the baby of the most famous reality-tv family in the world, the Kylie Cosmetics founder has made one life-affirming decision after another, slyly smiling in the face of every skeptic and naysayer who didn't believe the wildly successful entrepreneur and soon-to-be mother of two had it in her. Of course, her most scrutinized move to date was her decision to have her first child at 20 with Travis Scott, the news that she was pregnant coming as a relative shock despite what we thought was the celebrity world's (not to mention the Kardashian-Jenner family's) waning ability to...