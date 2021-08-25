Wasp Nests Emit a Fluorescent Glow Under Ultraviolet Light
In a forested region of northern Vietnam, scientists were surprised to discover wasp nests that glow green under ultraviolet light. The discovery represents a milestone in the study of animal behavior, indicating that these glowing nests may serve as light signals to help wasps return home at the end of the day, or it could be a way to keep larvae safe from ultraviolet rays. The discovery was reported in a recent issue of the Journal of the Royal Society Interface.www.healththoroughfare.com
