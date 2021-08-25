Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Wasp Nests Emit a Fluorescent Glow Under Ultraviolet Light

By Katherine Baldwin
healththoroughfare.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a forested region of northern Vietnam, scientists were surprised to discover wasp nests that glow green under ultraviolet light. The discovery represents a milestone in the study of animal behavior, indicating that these glowing nests may serve as light signals to help wasps return home at the end of the day, or it could be a way to keep larvae safe from ultraviolet rays. The discovery was reported in a recent issue of the Journal of the Royal Society Interface.

www.healththoroughfare.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ultraviolet Light#Fluorescent Light#Wasps#Wasp Nests Emit#The University Of Paris#Vietnamese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Vietnam
Related
WildlifeThe Independent

‘Insane’ alien-looking creature found in depths of the Pacific Ocean

A newly discovered glass sponge species has been dubbed the "E.T. sponge” due to its resemblance to the famous film character. Found in the depths of the Pacific Ocean, the sponge’s scientific name in Latin is “Advehena magnifica”, which translates to “magnificent alien”. Two large holes in the creature's body...
Sciencegentside.co.uk

Paleontologists unearth ‘savage’ flying creature in Australia

The newly named Thapunngaka shawi is the biggest flying reptile ever discovered in the Land Down Under. With a wingspan measuring an impressive 22ft (7m) and with rows of 40 razor-sharp teeth, researchers believe this is the closest palaeontologists will ever come to finding a real-life dragon. The prehistoric pterosaur would have soared through the skies above a vast inland sea once covering outback Australia.
Astronomytecheblog.com

Intelligent Extraterrestrial Civilizations May be Harvesting Energy from Black Holes Using Dyson Spheres

Researchers from the National Tsing Hua University in Taiwan, led by Tiger Yu-Yang Hsiao, searched for evidence of Dyson spheres, which is a megastructure that completely encompasses a star and captures a large percentage of its power output. However, this time, they were seeking an “inverse Dyson sphere” (IDS), which could technically harvest energy from a black hole in a similar fashion. Read more for two videos about Dyson spheres and additional information.
WildlifeMic

Researchers discovered the bones of a "god of death" whale that walked on land

At some point, whales literally walked the Earth. Scientists have believed this for quite some time, but the evidence has been elusive. On Wednesday, though, researchers presented a recent discovery that gives some of the first meaningful insight into how whales transitioned from land to water. The evidence: a 43 million-year-old fossil of a previously unknown whale ancestor with four legs, detailed for the first time in a paper published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Scientists Grew Stem Cell 'Mini Brains'. Then, The Brains Sort-of Developed Eyes

Mini brains grown in a lab from stem cells have spontaneously developed rudimentary eye structures, scientists report in a fascinating new paper. On tiny, human-derived brain organoids grown in dishes, two bilaterally symmetrical optic cups were seen to grow, mirroring the development of eye structures in human embryos. This incredible result will help us to better understand the process of eye differentiation and development, as well as eye diseases. "Our work highlights the remarkable ability of brain organoids to generate primitive sensory structures that are light sensitive and harbor cell types similar to those found in the body," said neuroscientist Jay Gopalakrishnan...
AnimalsCNET

Police raid unearths prehistoric flying reptile in remarkable condition

A fossil discovered during a police raid in Brazil has turned out to be one of the best-preserved flying reptiles found yet, researchers say. The remains belong to a tapejarid, a toothless pterosaur from the early Cretaceous period known for its huge cranial crest composed partly of bone and partly of soft tissue. Skulls and partial skeletons of Brazilian tapejarids have turned up before, but this fossil was found with more than 90% of its skeleton intact, along with some soft tissue in place around the bones.
AstronomyPosted by
UPI News

Astronomers find evidence of possible life-sustaining planet

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Astronomers have found signs of a planet that may have a life-supporting atmosphere, according to a study published Thursday. The study, published in Astronomy & Astrophysics, focuses on a planetary system named after the star it orbits, L 98-59, according to a press release. Using the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope in Chile, the team of astronomers found a rocky planet with half the mass of Venus, as well as an ocean world in the solar system 35 light-years away.
ScienceEos

Ejecta Discovered Near Site of Ancient Meteorite Impact

A meteorite impact is a colossal disruption—think intense ground shaking, sediments launching skyward, and enormous tsunamis. But evidence of all that mayhem can be erased by erosion over time. Scientists have now relied on clever geological sleuthing to discover impact ejecta near South Africa’s Vredefort impact structure, the site of a massive meteorite strike roughly 2 billion years ago. These ejecta might hold clues about the composition of the object that slammed into Earth during the Precambrian, the researchers suggest.
AstronomyPosted by
SlashGear

A giant asteroid buzzed the Earth yesterday

A gigantic asteroid that is considered potentially hazardous by NASA zipped past the Earth yesterday at a very high rate of speed. The asteroid, called 2016 AJ193, flew past the Earth at a velocity of 58,000 mph. It’s hard to imagine a speed that high; it equates to traveling about 16 miles every second.
AstronomyPhys.org

Advanced civilizations could be using Dyson spheres to collect energy from black holes

Black holes are more than just massive objects that swallow everything around them—they're also one of the universe's biggest and most stable energy sources. That would make them invaluable to the type of civilization that needs huge amounts of power, such as a Type II Kardashev civilization. But to harness all of that power, the civilization would have to encircle the entire black hole with something that could capture the power it is emitting.
AstronomyMySanAntonio

Watch: Solar flare eruption on the sun could be headed for Earth

As if we didn't have enough to worry about here on Earth, the sun is starting to act up. A sun spot, officially called AR2859, erupted in a magnificent blast Tuesday. The solar activity is part of a days-long event that could bring what's called "coronal mass ejection" hurling towards the planet.
EnvironmentScience News

50 years ago, scientists developed self-destructing plastic

This plastic will self-destruct — Science News, August 7, 1971. Public indignation over litter and garbage has caused industry to ask chemists whether self-destroying, or quickly degradable, plastics might be devised to replace indestructible … glass, aluminum and plastics, which comprise the largest segment of consumer waste.… [Chemist James] Guillet and his team … devised a self-destroying plastic that is about ready for marketing — a wrapping paper that disintegrates in about a month.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Mysterious Iron Nanoparticles: Planetary Scientists Find Evidence of Solar-Driven Change on the Moon

PhD student discovers that solar radiation could be a more important source of lunar iron nanoparticles than previously thought. Tiny iron nanoparticles unlike any found naturally on Earth are nearly everywhere on the Moon—and scientists are trying to understand why. A new study led by Northern Arizona University doctoral candidate Christian J. Tai Udovicic, in collaboration with associate professor Christopher Edwards, both of NAU’s Department of Astronomy and Planetary Science, uncovered important clues to help understand the surprisingly active lunar surface. In an article recently published in Geophysical Research Letters, the scientists found that solar radiation could be a more important source of lunar iron nanoparticles than previously thought.
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

AI Helps Scientists Predict Ice Loss In The Arctic Sea

A recently-developed AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm will help researchers better forecast future arctic sea ice conditions over future months. The more accurate prediction might help underpin early-warning systems that help protect the Arctic wildlife and coastal communities from the outcomes of ice loss. The news of the AI was published...
AstronomyLiveScience.com

Mystery object in space could be a new arm of the Milky Way

Astronomers have discovered an enormous new filament of gas and dust hanging at the outer edge of our galaxy. Nicknamed "Cattail," the feature is not yet fully mapped, and the team who found it believe it could be a previously unknown arm of our Milky Way galaxy. The Milky way...
AstronomyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

A Colossal Number of Rogue Supermassive Black Holes Are Eating Through the Universe

Delightfully dark and perpetually hungry, supermassive black holes are the biggest black holes in the known cosmos, billions of times more massive than our Sun. Scientists believe that at the heart of almost every large galaxy lies a supermassive black hole. No one really knows how they got there in the first place, and it appears that a "substantial" number of those don't like to remain stationary at the center.

Comments / 0

Community Policy