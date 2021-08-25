Supreme Court Concludes Trump "Remain in Mexico" Policy Must Remain in Place
Last night, the Supreme Court denied the Biden Administration's request to stay a lower court order requiring the federal government to reinstate the Trump Administration's Migrant Protection Protocol (MPP) policy (aka, the "Remain in Mexico" policy). Citing DHS v. Regents of the University of California, in which a majority of the Court rejected the Trump Administration's attempt to undo the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) policy, a majority of the Court concluded the Biden Administration was unlikely to prevail on the merits, and so left the lower court's order requiring efforts to reinstate MPP in place.reason.com
