FredNats drop seventh straight in loss to Mudcats

The Braves are set for a weekend series in Baltimore, and the Friday night opener will feature some pretty rare circumstances. The Braves are finally rolling for the first time in 2021, coming off two consecutive road sweeps that have netted them six straight victories. That winning streak is the team’s best in nearly two years, as the 2019 Braves won nine in a row in late August/early September. The Orioles, meanwhile... it’s been grim. The Charm City squad have lost their last 15 games, and are the first team since 1935 to have multiple losing streaks of 14 games or more in the same season. Their current losing streak is the second-longest in franchise history and has put them squarely in the cellar of all cellars — dead last in MLB with a .317 winning percentage. They probably won’t finish with a record worse than the 2019 Tigers, who ended with 47 wins, but... it’s not exactly a fun baseball time in Baltimore, is what I’m getting at.