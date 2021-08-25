Cancel
Chicago, IL

Get A Custom Pet Portrait For A Good Cause In Winnemac Park This Week

By Alex V. Hernandez
blockclubchicago.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN SQUARE — Neighbors can get a portrait of their pet during a National Dog Day fundraiser at Winnemac Park to raise money for pet owners in need. Professional photographer Jenny May Stringer will snap pet and pet-parent portraits 8-11 a.m. and 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Winnemac Park, 5100 N. Leavitt St. The event is being organized by the Friendship Center, which provides food to families — including their pets — in need.

