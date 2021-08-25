Wednesday weather forecast

Much of the weather chatter today will be about the developing tropical system in the Caribbean that could affect our area early next week. For today and tomorrow, watch for scattered late-day storms and hot temps. By Friday a plume of moisture unrelated to the tropical system moves in and should bring heavy storms with it. This weekend in addition to scattered showers, we will closely monitor the progress of (what could be) a tropical storm in the Gulf. If that system comes our way, the arrival time would be Sunday/Monday, but there is a lot of uncertainty since the system is disorganized and several days away.