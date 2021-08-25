Cancel
Worth Watching: ‘Archer,’ Remembering John Ritter and Charley Pride, The Bob Ross Legacy, Double the TV ‘Horror’

crossroadstoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe animated spy spoof Archer returns for its 12th season, the last featuring the great Jessica Walter as the formidable Malory Archer. ABC’s Superstar pays tribute to John Ritter, and a CMT Giants concert salutes country great Charley Pride. A Netflix documentary explores the unsavory world behind the late painter Bob Ross’ gentle legacy. A new season of American Horror Story promises a Double Feature of fright. A selective critical checklist of notable Wednesday TV:

www.crossroadstoday.com

Related
MoviesPosted by
Parade

Betty White's Lifetime Christmas Movie May Not Happen for 2021

After the excitement of the announcement that Betty White was going to star in a Christmas movie for Lifetime back in 2020 word came that the as-yet untitled film was going to be delayed by a year as a result of COVID-19. Filming protocols are still in effect, so Parade.com...
CelebritiesMovieWeb

John Ritter Remembered as a 'Comedy Genius' by His Son Jason Ritter

Late actor John Ritter was the subject of ABC's Superstar on Wednesday night, and footage from the show reveals son Jason getting emotional speaking about his late father. From Three's Company and Problem Child to 8 Simple Rules and Bad Santa, Ritter had long been a fan favorite actor on both the big and small screen. Sadly, he passed away suddenly in 2003 due to an aortic dissection.
Celebritieswkml.com

Darius Rucker’s Emotional Tribute To Charley Pride

Darius Rucker was just one of the many country stars that paid tribute to the late Country Music Hall of Famer Charley Pride, who passed away in December (2020) from COVID-19. Rucker appeared in the upcoming CMT Special singing an emotional version of “Someone Loves You, Honey.”. The song was...
MusicBillboard

Watch George Strait, Wynonna Judd, Mickey Guyton & More Perform for 'CMT Giants: Charley Pride'

CMT honored late country icon Charley Pride on Wednesday (Aug. 25) with the 90-minute special CMT Giants: Charley Pride, featuring a star-studded lineup including Jimmie Allen, Garth Brooks, Luke Combs, Mickey Guyton, Alan Jackson, Wynonna Judd, Gladys Knight, Reyna Roberts, Darius Rucker, George Strait, and more. Pride died Dec. 12, 2020, in Dallas due to complications from COVID-19. He was 86.
MusicKBOE Radio

STARS PAY TRIBUTE TO CHARLEY PRIDE ON “CMT GIANTS” SPECIAL

Some of today’s biggest country stars came out to celebrate the late Charley Pride on last night’s special, “CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride,” with the show jam-packed with great performances, as well as remembrances of the performing great, who died in December. The night kicked off with Mickey Guyton talking about...
Celebritiesmainstreet-nashville.com

Charley Pride documentary airs tonight on CMT

One of country music’s foremost trailblazers, Charley Pride, is getting the “CMT Giants” treatment tonight. Though there’s now an entire generation of kids who, every day, see numerous diverse artists putting out country music that touches on a wider array of perspectives, there was a time when breaking through was significantly tougher for an African American musician in country music.
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Unhappy Little Trees: The Dark Legacy of Bob Ross

A new Netflix documentary explores a battle over the late TV painter—and the endless anger that continues today. Bob Ross, the television painter known for his dandelion-fuzz hair and pizza-delivery approach to knocking out a landscape (30 minutes or less!) is still beloved, 26 years after his death, for the soothing way he dabbed what he called “happy little” trees and clouds onto his canvases. A new Netflix documentary about him—with an ominous title and even more disturbing trailer—has roused alarm among the Ross faithful that it will expose some horrific behavior that forever ruins those fond memories.
CelebritiesCMT

CMT Giants: Charley Pride Showcases Late Singer’s Legacy On Screen and In Person

The CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride special will make its broadcast debut on Wednesday, August 25, featuring a star-studded cast all honoring late country music trailblazer Charley Pride. Ahead of the television event, on August 17, Nashville’s National Museum of African American Music hosted a premiere screening of the musical docu-special where Dion Pride — Charley’s son and a featured performer in the program — was in attendance alongside several African-American country music and music stars in general of the past, present, and future, who carry on the legacy of the artist responsible for 52 top-10 Billboard country music chart singles.
MusicNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

CMT Celebrates Life of County Music Legend Charley Pride

CMT has announced an all-new special celebrating the life and legacy of country music titan Charley Pride. "CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride" is a 90-minute event that premieres Wednesday, 8 p.m. on CMT. The event will bring together Charley's superstar friends and some of the biggest names in music today to...
Music995qyk.com

WATCH: Country Stars Perform On ‘CMT Giants: Charley Pride’

CMT honored Charley Pride on CMT Giants: Charley Pride with performances of some of his songs over the years performed by country stars. George Strait, Luke Combs and Darius Rucker are just a few of the country stars that performed. Check out some of the songs from CMT Giants: Charley...
TV & VideosDecider

ABC’s John Ritter Documentary Live Stream: How To Watch ‘Superstar: John Ritter’ Live

The next new episode of ABC’s Superstar premieres tonight with a profile on the life and iconic comedic career of the great John Ritter. From Three’s Company to Problem Child to 8 Simple Rules, Ritter was a true tour de force of physical comedy whose sudden death in 2003 shocked the world. Featuring interviews with Jason Ritter, Nancy Ritter, Amy Yasbeck, Suzanne Somers, Bryan Cranston, Jimmy Kimmel, Kaley Cuoco, Henry Winkler, and Raven-Symoné, the one-hour documentary also includes never-before-seen family videos and footage from a previous John Ritter interview with Barbara Walters. Past installments of Superstar, which are available on ABC.com and Hulu, centered on Whitney Houston and Kobe Bryant, while future episodes will profile Richard Pryor and Robin Williams.
TV & VideosPosted by
GamesRadar+

How to watch American Horror Story Double Feature online and stream season 10 from anywhere

Ryan Murphy's anthology horror series returns for its tenth season, this time offering two stories in one for American Horror Story: Double Feature. Welcoming back a familiar ensemble including Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and Lily Rabe, here's how to watch American Horror Story: Double Feature online and stream season 10 around the world as Macaulay Culkin joins the cast.
Celebritiesalabamanews.net

NEW on AUG 25th: “Superstar: John Ritter”

The latest installment of ABC News’ new series “Superstar” journeys through the life and career of comedic genius John Ritter. The program chronicles how Ritter became a top comedy icon of the 1970s, how he landed his starring role on the ABC hit “Three’s Company,” and how he found success as an actor outside of comedy. The television event also dives into his personal life and sudden and tragic death at just 54 years old that stunned the world. “Superstar: John Ritter” has new interviews with his son, Jason Ritter, and his first wife, Nancy Ritter, who open up about their memories of him and his legacy. The program includes interviews with top actors who worked with and were influenced by Ritter, including “Three’s Company” co-star Suzanne Somers, Bryan Cranston, Jimmy Kimmel, Kaley Cuoco, Henry Winkler and Raven-Symoné. “Superstar: John Ritter” also features footage from the ABC News archives, including Ritter’s interview with ABC News’ Barbara Walters, never-before-seen family videos as well as an interview with Ritter’s wife Amy Yasbeck, on her efforts to raise awareness for the aortic disease Ritter passed away from.

