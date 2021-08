Difficulty settings in No More Heroes 3 significantly change how the game is played. While you will only start off with three to choose from at the beginning, you’ll unlock an additional after you clear the game and meet certain criteria. The difficulty setting cannot be changed after selecting one so you should pick the difficulty you’re comfortable with. If you happen to hit a roadblock you can’t beat, you’ll either have to restart on the correct difficulty or get ready for some significant grinding. Here’s everything we know about difficulty settings in No More Heroes 3.