US officials were furious when they found out 2 lawmakers secretly traveled to Kabul, report says

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReps. Seth Moulton and Peter Meijer chartered a plane to Kabul amid desperate evacuation efforts. They said they took the unauthorized trip to provide “oversight.”. But US officials are furious, with one telling The Washington Post it was “as moronic as it is selfish.”. See more stories on Insider’s business...

