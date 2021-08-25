Cancel
Public Safety

If I’m charged for take something from Walmart can I pay for it

By Asked in Louisburg, NC
 4 days ago

You can pay for it---won't have any impact on criminals charges you face. Like a bank robber who gives the money back---still gets prosecuted to the full extent of the law. NO ATTORNEY CLIENT PRIVILEGE is created by this or any other response by Attorney Rafter on Avvo. Select 'Best Answer' if you believe you got helpful information. Answers in Jurisdictions other than the State and Federal courts in Virginia are anchored in general legal principals not state specific law. Mr. Rafter is licensed in the state and Federal courts in the Commonwealth of Virginia. For specific responses on your specific issues and the laws in your state, you need to speak directly with an attorney in your own state. It is generally not possible for anyone to post sufficient facts or details about their situation that would generate a response on this or any other website that would fully and adequately address the legal problem posed. The answer to “speak to an attorney” is absolutely proper and correct in every situation.

The Independent

