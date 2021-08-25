1 in custody, authorities searching for another after unlocked vehicle burglaries in Denham Springs
Aug. 25—One man is in custody and authorities are searching for another following a string of unlocked vehicle burglaries in Livingston Parish. Detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said two armed suspects tied to seven vehicle burglaries were spotted in north Denham Springs last Wednesday morning, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.www.tribuneledgernews.com
