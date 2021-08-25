Southern University system to require COVID vaccines or regular testing on all campuses
Aug. 25—Southern University will require faculty, staff and students to get a COVID vaccine or follow a required testing program, the school said Tuesday night. Students will need to show proof of the vaccination before the pre-registration period for the Spring semester, President-Chancellor Ray L. Belton said in a letter to the campus community. They can opt out by completing and submitting forms, instructions for which will be going out soon.www.tribuneledgernews.com
