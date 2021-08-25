Cancel
Dorothy Parker's Journey Home To New York City Is Finally Over

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Dorothy Parker's journey home to New York City has ended. The writer and civil rights supporter died in 1967, but her ashes spent years in an attorney's filing cabinet at an NAACP headquarters. Now her family has held a memorial service at a cemetery in the Bronx. Her new headstone quotes one of her poems. (Reading) Leave for her a red young rose; go your way and save your pity; she is happy, for she knows that her dust is very pretty.

The Halluci Nation Looks For Sweet Spot Between Lightness And Darkness In New Album

And finally today, we'd like to leave you with some music from the DJ group known as The Halluci Nation. MARTIN: The group, based in Ottawa, is influenced by indigenous culture and activism. This past May, in response to reports about hundreds of unmarked graves at Canadian residential schools, the group took to Twitter to say, quote, "we need to cry, scream and feel this together. We need to sing our songs and dance together for those children," unquote. Their latest album, called "One More Saturday Night," is a mix of hip-hop, dubstep and traditional powwow rhythms.
