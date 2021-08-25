Dorothy Parker's Journey Home To New York City Is Finally Over

And finally today, we'd like to leave you with some music from the DJ group known as The Halluci Nation. MARTIN: The group, based in Ottawa, is influenced by indigenous culture and activism. This past May, in response to reports about hundreds of unmarked graves at Canadian residential schools, the group took to Twitter to say, quote, "we need to cry, scream and feel this together. We need to sing our songs and dance together for those children," unquote. Their latest album, called "One More Saturday Night," is a mix of hip-hop, dubstep and traditional powwow rhythms.