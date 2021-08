WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — In just two days, some of the best tennis players from around the world will descend into Winston-Salem for the2021 Winston-Salem Open. The tennis tournament is part of the US Open Series. It was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. “The tenth anniversary was supposed to be celebrated last year, it was an uncomfortable position to be in last year to have to be part of a decision to postpone it,” said Jeff Ryan, the Tournament Director for the Winston-Salem Open.