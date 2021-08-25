Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

SpaceX Raptor engine - General Thread 4

NASASpaceFlight.com
 6 days ago

That's a preburner bypass but not a turbine bypass. The reason to bypass the preburner is deep-throttle ability. If you throttle only by changing the crossfeed, at some point you get flameout because there's too little fuel for the oxidizer or the other way around. The only way you can make the preburner create less power is by also reducing the main feed -- but since it's full flow, you cannot just choke it (or your mixture ratio in the MCB goes bust) so the way to go is bypass the preburner. Thus a combustable fuel/oxidizer ratio can be maintained in the preburner at a total power output that is significantly lower.

forum.nasaspaceflight.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spacex Raptor#All Of It#Turbine#Stall#Throttle#Spacex Raptor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Aerospace & DefenseSpace.com

SpaceX rolls 29-engine Super Heavy rocket to launch site (video)

SpaceX's first true Super Heavy booster has made it to the launch site. A few days ago, technicians installed 29 Raptor engines on a Super Heavy known as Booster 4 at SpaceX's Starbase site, near the South Texas village of Boca Chica. And today (Aug. 3), the company rolled the 230-foot-tall (70 meters) Booster 4 from its build facility to the launch site, a few kilometers down the road.
Aerospace & DefenseNASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Starship/Super Heavy Engineering General Thread 4

I've been wondering about these for a while. The certainly look like high power COB LED arrays, though if so at that size they would be putting out an enormous amount of light over a very wide angle. Might make for a nice ground-visible lightshow from orbit, if you didn't have to cover them with tiles for EDL.
Texas StateNASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Starship : Texas Prototype(s) Thread 22 : Discussion

Wait - is that a pinup girl on S20? LOL!! Looks like a WWII bomber! I can't read the name below her, though... [zubenelgenubi: Nose art is a fan-made render. No need for off-topic discussion.]. I think just about everyone agrees that the bulk properties of the sheet metal tank...
Texas StateNASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Texas launch site Discussion and Updates - Thread 12

I'm guessing this is covered somewhere but there are sooo many posts... Any thoughts on the piping between the propellant facility and the launch facility? I mean they can't truck (easily) that volume of propellant so I assume they'd be putting insulated pipes in the ground?. But no work on...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

Firefly hires former SpaceX, Blue Origin engineer as COO

WASHINGTON — Firefly Aerospace has hired a former SpaceX and Blue Origin engineer as its new chief operating officer to guide the company’s shift from development to production, although exactly when the company’s first launch will take place remains unclear. Firefly announced Aug. 17 that Lauren Lyons will become chief...
Aerospace & DefenseNASASpaceFlight.com

Starship rapid reuse

If reuse of SS doesn't workout... My opinion: The only way Starship reuse will fail is if SpaceX goes bankrupt. Remember, the whole company is focused on settling Mars. Every employee has bought into this goal. Every SpaceX job posting states this right at the top. And since Starship rapid reuse is fundamental to attaining this goal, they'll just keep trying until it works. They'll never give up.
Aerospace & DefenseNASASpaceFlight.com

Superheavy landing mechanism

Short static wire rope is very far from a spring, especially if deformed as described above - it is an excellent and reliable energy absorber. A lot fewer moving parts and failure points than "just" shocks and springs. What is the stroke length for deceleration by a deforming cable? A...
Aerospace & DefenseNASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX FH : Viasat-3 Americas: H1 2022 : LC-39A

Viasat are requesting a launch extension. ViaSat-3 is currently subject to a launch and operation milestone of December 31, 2021.2 Viasat requests that the Commission extend or waive the milestone until October 31, 2022 to allow Viasat to place ViaSat-3 into service while accounting for delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hawthorne, CALos Angeles Business Journal

SpaceX Delivers NASA Supplies to Space Station

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. delivered 4,800 pounds of vehicle hardware, spacewalk equipment, crew supplies and materials for science experiments to the International Space Station at 7:30 a.m. Monday, completing the Hawthorne-based company's 23rd commercial resupply mission for NASA. SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket took off from Launch Complex 39A at the...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

Astra Rocket 3.3 launch fails

WASHINGTON — Astra’s third attempt to reach orbit failed Aug. 28 when its Rocket 3.3 vehicle struggled to get off the launch pad because of an engine shutdown and eventually failed in flight. The small launch vehicle, designated LV0006 by Astra, ignited its five first-stage engines at about 6:35 p.m....
Aerospace & DefenseAdvanced Television

SpaceX ships 100,000 Starlink terminals

SpaceX has delivered more than 100,000 of its Starlink broadband-by-satellite terminals to users. It still has a way to go to satisfy consumer demand insofar as it has a waiting list of more than 500,000 would-be consumers for its Starlink system which comprises its ‘Dishy McFlatface’ antenna, modem and WiFi router, power cables and a dish mounting tripod.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Astra’s Apollo Fusion Thruster Ignites on First Attempt in Orbit with Spaceflight

Ignition demonstrates technology-proven and cost-effective electric propulsion (EP) system. ALAMEDA, Calif., August 24, 2021 (Astra Space/Spaceflight Inc. PR) — Astra Space, Inc. (“Astra”) (Nasdaq: ASTR), today announced the successful orbital ignition of its Apollo Fusion thruster on board the Spaceflight Sherpa-LTE1 orbital transfer vehicle (OTV). The Sherpa OTV launched June 30 from SpaceX’s Transporter-2 mission from Cape Canaveral, Florida. After successfully deploying all rideshare payloads, Spaceflight commissioned the Apollo Fusion thruster, representing Astra’s first attempt at firing the thruster in orbit, marking a significant technical milestone.
Industrywfit.org

Weather is Iffy for SpaceX Launch

SpaceX is targeting this Saturday at 3:37 a.m. to launch its 23rd cargo mission to the International Space Station. SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft will deliver supplies and equipment for the crew aboard the ISS, plus new science experiments. One will determine if grape skins used in wine making could help treat osteoporosis. And several Girl Scouts’ experiments will study plants, ants, and brine shrimp in microgravity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy