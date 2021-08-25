SpaceX Raptor engine - General Thread 4

That's a preburner bypass but not a turbine bypass. The reason to bypass the preburner is deep-throttle ability. If you throttle only by changing the crossfeed, at some point you get flameout because there's too little fuel for the oxidizer or the other way around. The only way you can make the preburner create less power is by also reducing the main feed -- but since it's full flow, you cannot just choke it (or your mixture ratio in the MCB goes bust) so the way to go is bypass the preburner. Thus a combustable fuel/oxidizer ratio can be maintained in the preburner at a total power output that is significantly lower.