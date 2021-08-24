Badgers roster breakdown: Backfield has been bolstered by new additions but staying healthy will be key

The Oklahoma Sooners face Tulane on Saturday in Norman and we have odds, predictions, betting lines, how to watch and everything you need for the game. The Oklahoma Sooners have immense expectations for the 2021 college football season. Lincoln Riley’s team is not just one of the favorites to make it to the College Football Playoff but they are a legitimate threat to win the National Championship. That campaign begins on Saturday, Sept. 4 as they take on the Tulane Green Wave.