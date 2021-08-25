Cancel
Coronation Street star Harry Visinoni reveals more on Seb Franklin flashback scenes

By Sam Warner
digitalspy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Harry Visinoni has opened up about returning to the show to film flashback scenes. The actor's character Seb Franklin was murdered after he and Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) were attacked by Corey Brent (Maximus Evans) and his gang, with Corey and Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson) giving conflicting versions of what happened amid a trial.

Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Coronation Street Actor Adam Hussain Stands Up For Racially Abused Sister

Coronation Street star Adam Hussain has demanded legal action after his sister experienced racial abuse while on a tram on her way from a night shift work in Manchester. Adam shared the incident on Twitter with his sister’s original post on Instagram with a picture of a man named Anthony James. His sister revealed; “called a terrorist coming home 6 in the morning from a night shift… didn’t know I was a terrorist for being brown.”
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Coronation Street reveals Maria Connor's fury over Liam's hospital dash

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Maria Connor commits criminal damage next week as she blames Underworld for her son Liam being rushed to hospital. Upcoming scenes on the ITV soap see Maria (Samia Longchambon) left terrified when Liam suddenly starts gasping as he's unable to breathe. An ambulance is...
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

Simon Barlow Intrudes Into Nina’s Space In An Attempt To Save Kelly

“Coronation Street” spoilers show Nina shaking in fear after Simon Barlow confronts her to remember the night of the attack. Corrie viewers have seen how the bereaved girlfriend spiraled downward since the death of Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni) due to a hate attack. Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) suffered from injuries but had wished she could have swapped places with Seb after learning she was the original target of the hate crime.
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Coronation Street star Charlie de Melo explains Imran's ruthless move in trial story

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Imran Habeeb is in the middle of a feisty legal battle on Coronation Street after deciding to defend Kelly Neelan. Kelly (Millie Gibson) and Corey Brent (Maximus Evans) have both been charged with murder after their involvement in Seb Franklin's fatal attack. However, the two teens give conflicting versions of events, making either of their acquittals a matter of disproving the other's defence.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Coronation Street shock for Imran as Toyah questions their future

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Imran Habeeb got a shock tonight (August 25), as his other half Toyah Battersby questioned whether their relationship could survive. Imran has been fighting in Kelly Neelan's corner in the court case over the killing of Seb Franklin, and he's desperate to win. Unfortunately,...
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

13 huge Coronation Street spoilers for next week

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Next week on Coronation Street, it's an emotional time for many as Corey and Kelly's trial for Seb's murder begins. Elsewhere, Emma worries about Curtis's health, while Pat Phelan's ashes are an unlikely source of drama. Here's a full collection of 13 big moments coming up.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Coronation Street to revisit Pat Phelan story as Todd Grimshaw makes a discovery

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street will revisit murderous Pat Phelan's story next week, as Todd Grimshaw makes a shock discovery at the undertakers. Following Todd (Gareth Pierce)'s recent scheming, he has been dumped by partner Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) and shunned by most of the Street – but one person who has supported Todd is George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley), his boss at the undertakers.

