Coronation Street star Harry Visinoni reveals more on Seb Franklin flashback scenes

“Coronation Street” spoilers show Nina shaking in fear after Simon Barlow confronts her to remember the night of the attack. Corrie viewers have seen how the bereaved girlfriend spiraled downward since the death of Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni) due to a hate attack. Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) suffered from injuries but had wished she could have swapped places with Seb after learning she was the original target of the hate crime.