Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Can student loans be cleared through bankruptcy? 4 questions answered

Birmingham Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor decades, student loans have mostly been prohibited from being discharged through bankruptcy proceedings. That could change under the FRESH START through Bankruptcy Act. Here, public policy scholars Brent Evans and Matthew Patrick Shaw, both of Vanderbilt University, explain why student loan debt cannot usually be cleared through bankruptcy and how that might change if the proposed bill becomes law.

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Student Loans#Student Debt#Bankruptcies#Private Student Loans#Vanderbilt University#Congress#Second Circuit#The Eighth Circuit#The First Circuit Lrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Related
CollegesPosted by
NBC News

HBCUs clear student balances and cancel debt with federal funds

The Covid-19 pandemic has disproportionately impacted the finances of many Black Americans, including student loan borrowers. Black college graduates owe an average of $25,000 more in student loan debt than white college grads, and over 50% of Black borrowers say their net worth is less than what they owe on student loans.
Michigan Stategrmag.com

Study: Michigan ranks in top 5 for most people with student loans

Michigan ranks No. 5 in the country for the most people with student loans, according to a study by AdvisorSmith. The study shows 14% of Michigan’s population has outstanding federal student loans with an average loan balance of $36,295. The nation’s capital, Washington D.C., had the highest average balance of...
CollegesPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

How does student debt relief for the disabled work?

The Department of Education announced Aug. 19 that it would automatically discharge federal student loans for 323,000 borrowers who qualify as totally and permanently disabled. Their debt totals $5.8 billion. Those who qualify for the loan discharge have been identified through a data match with the Social Security Administration. Previously,...
CollegesNew York Post

Education Department to cancel $1.1B of debt for ITT Tech students

The US Department of Education is canceling more than $1.1 billion in student debt for 115,000 borrowers who attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute, once one of the nation’s largest for-profit college chains by revenue. The Education Department announced Thursday that the move is based on “a new review of...
BusinessTelegraph

How do I repay my student loan - and when will it get written off?

Around 400,000 students started university this year. The vast majority will be taking out a student loan, whether it be to cover their tuition, living costs or both. Tuition fees are now as high as £9,250 a year, with most institutions charging the maximum. Students starting this year can borrow up to £12,010 a year for living costs, depending on where they study and their parents' income.
CollegesPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State With The Least Student Debt

Much of the money loaned to students will never be repaid. According to EducationData.org, 7.8% of student loans are in default. Over a million student loans go into default every year. The financial challenge to the federal government is that, while much of the student debt is held by banks and other financial institutions, almost […]
Educationwydaily.com

Certain Federal Student Loan Borrowers Will Have Debt Discharged

NATIONWIDE — The U.S. Department of Education (DoE) has announced that over 323,000 federal student loan borrowers will have their debt discharged. In an Aug. 19 press release, the DoE announced that borrowers who are considered to have a total and permanent disability (TPD) will automatically have their loans discharged, which will amount to more than $5.8 billion.
Collegesdailyutahchronicle.com

The Cost of College: Student Loans in an Evolving Economy

Student loans have recently sparked controversy in Congress and across the nation as Democrats push for the cancellation of student loan debt up to $50,000, while Republicans oppose said cancellation. Top Democrats in Congress have claimed it would close the wage gap between racial groups. On Feb. 17, Senate Majority...
Collegesthepennyhoarder.com

Are You One of the 323K Eligible for Automatic Student Loan Forgiveness?

Getting rid of federal student loan debt has just become easier — in many cases automatic — for borrowers with qualifying disabilities. The U.S. Department of Education announced that it will automatically forgive federal student loans for at least 323,000 borrowers who have total and permanent disabilities. An estimated $5.8...
CollegesPosted by
IE Voice

Loan Forgiveness Offered to More Former ITT Tech Students

The Education Department announced Thursday it will forgive student debt for more than 100,000 borrowers who attended colleges in the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute chain but left before graduating. In a rarely used move, the agency said it will erase federal loans for borrowers who left the for-profit colleges during...
Income TaxStreet.Com

Can I Get a Student Loan Tax Deduction?

Student loans have become a tremendous burden for many young adults and parents today. With college costs skyrocketing and little hope to cover tuition without borrowing funds in some fashion, getting stuck with those student loan payments is almost certainly a fact of life after graduation. While you can’t typically escape student loan payments there is some COVID relief available provided by the CARES Act, the American Rescue Plan, and the President’s executive orders to help students with federal student loans. Aside from the temporary relief, are there any tax breaks that ease the burden of student loans?
EducationFingerLakes1

Student loans canceled: 45 million need $1.8 trillion debt relief

Student loan forgiveness or cancellation has been gaining momentum in the United States. Last week, the federal government said would cancel $5.8 billion in student loan debt. It has been called an economic crisis as $1.8 trillion exists in outstanding student loan debt. That equals $36,510 per borrower at public colleges. Meanwhile, private student loan debt averages $54,921 per borrower. Among talk of cancelling student debt altogether small steps have been taken to cancel student loans for select groups.
Personal Financemoneycrashers.com

Can I Consolidate My Student Loans and Other Debts Together?

If you have student loans along with debt from several sources, such as credit cards and personal loans, it can feel like you need a degree in accounting just to manage it all. Thus, the idea of consolidating all your debts can sound tempting. A debt consolidation loan is a...
Collegestheeastcountygazette.com

Biden to Relieve Over $1.1 Billion in Student Loans

Around 115,000 students are to be relieved of student loans as the Biden administration announces automatic student loan forgiveness for those defrauded by the school. This follows recent student debt-related pronouncements such as the Borrower Defense to Repayment program, the recent regulatory overhaul of key student loan forgiveness and repayment programs, including Public Service Loan Forgiveness and income-based repayment, and the cancellation of over $500 million in student loan debt last June.
Credits & LoansCNBC

Can you use a personal loan to pay off student loan debt?

Sometimes, it's easy to feel like you'll never pay off your entire student loan debt balance. In fact, respondents to a One Wisconsin Institute survey said on average, it took them 21 years to pay off their student loan debt. So it can be pretty tempting to look for creative ways to pay down your debt a little quicker.

Comments / 0

Community Policy