Can student loans be cleared through bankruptcy? 4 questions answered

Student loans have become a tremendous burden for many young adults and parents today. With college costs skyrocketing and little hope to cover tuition without borrowing funds in some fashion, getting stuck with those student loan payments is almost certainly a fact of life after graduation. While you can’t typically escape student loan payments there is some COVID relief available provided by the CARES Act, the American Rescue Plan, and the President’s executive orders to help students with federal student loans. Aside from the temporary relief, are there any tax breaks that ease the burden of student loans?