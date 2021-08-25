Cancel
Cuomo's Resignation Sparks New Look At Sexual Harassment Laws In Neighboring Connecticut

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConnecticut officials said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation highlights the need to pay more attention to sexual harassment in the workplace. State Senator Mae Flexer is a Democrat from Killingly. Two years ago, in the wake of the #MeToo Movement, she sponsored the TimesUp Act — Connecticut’s tougher new law against sexual harassment. Flexer said New York passed similar laws but Cuomo apparently failed to live up to them, so more needs to be done.

