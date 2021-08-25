Cancel
Unsettling Deepfakes of Tom Cruise Prove Technology Has Gone Too Far

What is a 'deepfake?' It's essentially a convincing fabrication of a person's likeness captured in a video or audio recording. Through powerful machine learning technology, an AI can take footage of a person's face and replace it with a computer-generated one. There are plenty of YouTube videos demonstrating this tech with side-by-side comparisons of original videos and their manipulated deepfake versions, but TikTok account @deeptomcruise has taken it to the next level through an unsettling marriage of artificial intelligence, social media, and spot-on celebrity impersonation.

