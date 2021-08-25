Unsettling Deepfakes of Tom Cruise Prove Technology Has Gone Too Far

Growing up as the kids of celebrities has to be a little weird. You just think of them as mom or dad, and then, eventually, you discover that a lot of people know who your famous parent is. And you also presumably discover that's not the case for every other kid in school. At some point one probably get used to having a celebrity parent. But that doesn't mean that you don't get excited when you meet other celebrities. Such was the case for the children of Val Kilmer when they recently met their dad's Top Gun co-star, Tom Cruise, on the set of the sequel.