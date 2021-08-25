Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies at 80
Charlie Watts, the legendary drummer for the Rolling Stones, died in London Tuesday morning. No cause of death was cited; he was 80. "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family," a spokesperson for the band released. "Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation. We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time."celebritypage.com
