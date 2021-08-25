Highlights From West Liberty Village Council Meeting August 24, 2021
West Liberty held their village council meeting last night (August 24, 2021). Highlights include:. The West Liberty subdivision regulation informational meeting was held Monday (August 23, 2021). The village council said last night they were going to slow down with plans for the subdivision at this time. Click the following play button to hear Garrett Shane Levin's plans to bring housing to West Liberty:www.peakofohio.com
