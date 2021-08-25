Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Liberty, OH

Highlights From West Liberty Village Council Meeting August 24, 2021

peakofohio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Liberty held their village council meeting last night (August 24, 2021). Highlights include:. The West Liberty subdivision regulation informational meeting was held Monday (August 23, 2021). The village council said last night they were going to slow down with plans for the subdivision at this time. Click the following play button to hear Garrett Shane Levin's plans to bring housing to West Liberty:

www.peakofohio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
West Liberty, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Michael Montgomery
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liberty Village#Labor Day#Inclement Weather#S Club#The Lions Club#Confederate Railroad#The Overdrive Band#Wi Fi#The Lion S Club#The West Liberty#Finance Committee#Beautification Award#Simonpathfiders Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...
EducationPosted by
CNN

Fauci: School Covid-19 vaccine mandates are a 'good idea'

(CNN) — Mandating Covid-19 vaccines for children to attend school in person is a "good idea" due to a strong benefit-risk ratio, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. "I believe that mandating vaccines for children to appear in school is a good idea," Fauci told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."
GolfPosted by
The Associated Press

Patrick Cantlay delivers clutch putting for signature win

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — No one ever questioned that Patrick Cantlay had the chops to be among golf’s elite. What he might have lacked in number of PGA Tour victories, he made for it with the way he won or the field he beat. His victory Sunday in the BMW Championship — the fifth of his career and his PGA Tour-leading third of the season — was a little of each.

Comments / 0

Community Policy