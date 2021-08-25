Cancel
Upper Macungie Township, PA

Motorcycle passenger killed in Upper Macungie Township crash identified

By Daniel Patrick Sheehan, The Morning Call
A motorcycle passenger died and the driver was injured in a collision with a tractor-trailer Tuesday night, state police at Fogelsville said.

Kerri Sodl, 49, of Trexlertown, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened at 11:10 p.m. on the 800 block of Trexlertown Road in Upper Macungie Township.

State police said the motorcycle, southbound on Trexlertown, hit the rear of the southbound truck, which was turning right into a driveway.

Sodl’s death was ruled an accident by the Lehigh County coroner’s office. An autopsy to determine the cause of death was scheduled for Wednesday.

The motorcyle driver, a 54-year-old Catasauqua man, suffered moderate injuries, police said. His identity has not been released.

The truck driver was not hurt.

