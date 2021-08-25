Makaya McCraven Signs To Blue Note; Announces Remix Album, ‘Deciphering The Message’

We open this week's show with the Scottish band CHVRCHES, which has honed its hook-writing prowess to a sharpness that could cut glass. Its fourth album, Screen Violence, pairs sleek synth-pop with Lauren Mayberry's reflections on gender, the Internet and the entertainment industry. Singer-songwriter Madi Diaz has been floating around for the last 15 years or so, but her new fifth album History Of A Feeling finds her leveling up in a big way; it's a bold and confident, beautifully written collection of bracing, honest songs. Chapel Hart is a fast-rising country trio from Mississippi whose new album, The Girls Are Back in Town, pulls threads of rock, blues, folk and gospel. And Tré Burt is an inventive folksinger signed to John Prine's label; his second album, titled You, Yeah, You, reflects on mental health and social justice.