Makaya McCraven Signs To Blue Note; Announces Remix Album, ‘Deciphering The Message’
With his new remix album, Deciphering The Message, the Chicago-based drummer, producer, and beat scientist Makaya McCraven digs through the vaults of the legendary jazz label Blue Note Records to put a modern bounce on classics by Art Blakey, Horace Silver, Hank Mobley, Kenny Burrell, and Eddie Gale, among others. Deciphering The Message will be released on November 19 on vinyl, CD, and digital download.www.udiscovermusic.com
Comments / 0