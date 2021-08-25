Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Makaya McCraven Signs To Blue Note; Announces Remix Album, ‘Deciphering The Message’

By Tim Peacock
udiscovermusic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith his new remix album, Deciphering The Message, the Chicago-based drummer, producer, and beat scientist Makaya McCraven digs through the vaults of the legendary jazz label Blue Note Records to put a modern bounce on classics by Art Blakey, Horace Silver, Hank Mobley, Kenny Burrell, and Eddie Gale, among others. Deciphering The Message will be released on November 19 on vinyl, CD, and digital download.

www.udiscovermusic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Art Blakey
Person
Bobby Hutcherson
Person
Kenny Dorham
Person
Madlib
Person
J Dilla
Person
Kenny Burrell
Person
Dexter Gordon
Person
Hank Mobley
Person
Horace Silver
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Note Records#Universal Beings#De Sean Jones#De Jeff#Blue Lights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicliveforlivemusic.com

Robert Glasper Announces 33-Night, 66-Show ‘Robtober’ Blue Note Residency

Grammy-winning jazz pianist, composer, and bandleader Robert Glasper has announced a mammoth residency at the iconic Blue Note NYC set to take place throughout the month of October and into November. The residency comes as the Blue Note continues its 40th anniversary programming. The 33-night, 66-show residency—billed as Robtober—will begin...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Circuit Des Yeux signs to Matador, announces new album ‘-io’ & shares “Dogma”

Haley Fohr has announced a new Circuit Des Yeux new album, -io. It marks her debut for Matador Records following albums on Drag City, Thrill Jockey and De Stijl and will be out October 22 (pre-order). Fohr wrote the songs following the loss of a close friend, and recorded the album during lockdown, producing and arranged the album herself, working at Chicago's Electrical Audio studios with Cooper Crain and mix engineer Marta Salogni (Bjork, Holly Herndon).
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Stan Getz Starts A New Wave On ‘Big Band Bossa Nova’

Bossa Nova means ‘new wave’ or ‘new trend’, and Big Band Bossa Nova rode that wave, making the US album chart in the wake of the success of Jazz Samba (1962) and prior to the release of Getz/Gilberto (1964). Sandwiched between those two classic albums of the era, it sometimes gets unfairly overlooked.
Musicjazziz.com

Song of the Day: Keyon Harrold, “Wayfaring Traveler”

“Wayfaring Traveler” is a standout track from Keyon Harrold’s 2017 album, The Mugician. This was the trumpeter’s first release as a leader since debuting in 2009 with the straight-ahead outing Introducing Keyon Harrold. By contrast, The Mugician found him incorporating elements of jazz, rap, rock and reggae into a sleek and grooving whole. The sultry “Wayfaring Traveler” also features vocalists Jermaine Holmes and Georgia Anne Muldrow, plus Robert Glasper.
MusicSan Francisco Chronicle

Listen: Joni Mitchell live performance recorded by Jimi Hendrix now available 50 years later

The Chronicle’s guide to notable new music. Liars, “The Apple Drop” (Mute) Where the past two albums by the Angus Andrew-led experimental rock band were solo projects, “The Apple Drop” sees the songwriter back in the collaborative spirit that helped him produce his most notable work, like 2006’s “Drum’s Not Dead” and 2012’s “WIXIW.”
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Mark Knopfler announces ‘The Studio Albums 1996-2007’ box set

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of Mark Knopfler’s debut solo release Golden Heart in 1996, a new boxed set, The Studio Albums 1996-2007, will be released on December 10th across 6 CDs and 11 LPs. The box will feature Mark Knopfler’s first five studio albums as a solo artist – Golden Heart (1996), Sailing To Philadelphia (2000), The Ragpicker’s Dream (2002), Shangri-La (2004), and Kill To Get Crimson (2007) – plus an exclusive bonus disc of studio B-sides from this period entitled Gravy Train: The B-Sides 1996-2007. The box will be released in vinyl (11 LPs) and CD (six discs) formats. This will be the first time Golden Heart, Sailing To Philadelphia and Gravy Train: The B-Sides 1996-2007 have been released on vinyl.
MusicNYS Music

GZA brings back the years at Blue Note Jazz Club

It was a calm, quiet Wednesday night in Greenwich Village, Manhattan. With the streets hardly packed some made their way inside to end their evenings, others were on their way to the Subway for their night shifts, while scattered groups searched for a potential brouhaha to jumpstart their night. New York City has a suis generis aura because not only is it one of the world’s marquee Metropolitans, but it is also the cultural hub of the world. And on any given night something amazing could be happening around the corner.
MusicPosted by
Mega 99.3

Santana Announce New Album, ‘Blessings and Miracles’

Santana have announced a new album, Blessings and Miracles, which will arrive on Oct. 15. The LP will feature appearances by several guest musicians and collaborators, including Metallica's Kirk Hammett, Steve Winwood, Chris Stapleton, Rick Rubin and Corey Glover of Living Colour. “I don’t choose people – it’s like I’m...
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

With Honor sign to Pure Noise, announce remixed + remastered reissue of ‘Heart Means Everything’

Connecticut melodic hardcore vets With Honor recently announced that they're playing two hometown reunion shows and Furnace Fest, and now they've revealed that the signed to Pure Noise. No word on new music at the moment, but they did announce a reissue of their 2004 debut LP Heart Means Everything, which was remixed and remastered from the original tapes by Converge's Kurt Ballou in 2020.
Musictreblezine.com

Lotic announces new album, Water

Lotic has announced a new album. On October 29, J’Kerian Morgan will release her second album Water via Houndstooth. The first single is titled “Come Unto Me.” Check it out below via its video, directed by Matt Lambert. Lotic says of the new single and video in a press release,...
Musicudiscovermusic.com

98° Announce New Remix Playlist ‘Summer Of 98’

98° is making Summer 2021 the hottest one yet with their new Remix Playlist “Summer of 98” as part of their 98 Days of Summer campaign, which is set to release on August 20 through UMe. The remix EP features songs and remixes of the group’s most popular hits including “Heat It Up,” “I Do (Cherish You),” “Invisible Man,” “Because of You,” “The Hardest Thing,” and more fan favorites.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Hot Water Music now a 5-piece, sign to Equal Vision for new album, announce 2022 tour

Hot Water Music have signed to Equal Vision Records and announced that they'll release a new album on the label in 2022. It'll be their first new music since their 2019 EP Shake Up The Shadows (Epitaph), and it will be made by the band's new five-piece lineup, which features original members Chris Wollard, Chuck Ragan, Jason Black, and George Rebelo, plus The Flatliners' Chris Cresswell, who has been playing live with the band in place of Wollard, who no longer tours with them.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Impulse! To Release Newly Discovered Live Recording Of John Coltrane’s ‘A Love Supreme’

After nearly six decades, a private recording of a rare, nightclub performance by John Coltrane of his magnum opus, A Love Supreme, is set for commercial release. Recorded in late 1965 on the culminating evening of a historic week-long run at The Penthouse in Seattle, A Love Supreme: Live In Seattle is a musical revelation of historic importance, capturing Coltrane as he began to expand his classic quartet—adding Pharoah Sanders on second saxophone and Donald Garrett on second bass—and catapulting him into the intense, spiritually focused final phase of his career.
MusicNPR

New Music Friday: The Top 8 Albums Out On Aug. 27

We open this week's show with the Scottish band CHVRCHES, which has honed its hook-writing prowess to a sharpness that could cut glass. Its fourth album, Screen Violence, pairs sleek synth-pop with Lauren Mayberry's reflections on gender, the Internet and the entertainment industry. Singer-songwriter Madi Diaz has been floating around for the last 15 years or so, but her new fifth album History Of A Feeling finds her leveling up in a big way; it's a bold and confident, beautifully written collection of bracing, honest songs. Chapel Hart is a fast-rising country trio from Mississippi whose new album, The Girls Are Back in Town, pulls threads of rock, blues, folk and gospel. And Tré Burt is an inventive folksinger signed to John Prine's label; his second album, titled You, Yeah, You, reflects on mental health and social justice.
Musicaquariumdrunkard.com

Lowell Davidson Trio (1965)

The debut of the Lowell Davidson Trio is a humble stunner, freshly reemerged from the luminous back catalogue of ESP-Disk. A biochemistry major at Harvard, Davidson began making frequent trips to NYC in the early sixties to sit in with Ornette Coleman, or assume occasional drumkit duties for the New York Art Quartet. Signed to the fledgling ESP-Disk without so much as an audition at Coleman’s personal behest, Davidson enlisted Gary Peacock and Milford Graves for the rhythm section of his debut session.
Celebritiessoultracks.com

90s soul singer supreme, Sam Salter, dies at age 46

Today we say a sad goodbye to popular 90s soul singer Sam Salter, who has reportedly died at a far too young 46. No cause of death was released. As a young man, Salter was signed by Babyface and L.A. Reid for their LaFace label, and immediately scored hits with “After 12, Before 6” and the beautiful ballad “There You Are.”
MusicHipHopDX.com

Eminem's New Signing GRIP Announces Debut Shady Album

Rising Atlanta rapper GRIP has announced his new album I Died For This!? after signing to Eminem’s Shady Records in July. GRIP took to social media on Wednesday (August 18) to reveal the album title and cover art for the project, along with an August 27 release date. I Died For This!? is set to be his first album under the Shady label and will serve as the follow-up to 2019’s Snubnose.
MusicRolling Stone

Isley Brothers Deliver All the Classics During ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concert’

The Isley Brothers rolled through their catalog of hits in the latest episode of NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert. Recorded at the soul outfit’s home studio in St. Louis, Missouri, the performance opened with a rendition of “Between the Sheets” (complete with Ronald Isley doing a nod to Notorious B.I.G.’s “Big Poppa,” which sampled the song), which seamlessly transitioned into “Footsteps in the Dark,” famously sampled by Ice Cube.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Capella Grey Releases Visual For New York Anthem, ‘Gyalis’

Praised by the likes of Joe Budden & Ebro Darden as being “the song of the summer,” Bronx native Capella Grey has debuted his highly anticipated visual for “Gyalis.” Shot on location in his hometown, the Brennan Rowe directed visual captures the heart and soul of New York’s uptown movement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy