The Valley City State volleyball will welcome a trio of teams for three friendly scrimmage games tomorrow at the Bubble. In the first game, the Vikings will play NDSCS on court two at 10:00 a.m. to unofficially kickoff their 2021 season. They will follow that up with a game against Jamestown’s junior varsity squad on court one at noon. The Jimmies’ varsity team is ranked #2 in the country. In their final game, they’ll take on Mayville on court two at 2:00 p.m.