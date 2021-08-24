Optimist Student
Mount Markham Class of 2021 student Logan Clark was named Youth of the Month for March by the Mount Markham Optimist Club. He is the son of Carrie Clark and Dan Clark of West Winfield. Logan was a member of National Honor Society, was treasurer of his class and played football, basketball, baseball and soccer. He chose as his favorite teacher Janiea Wilson, High School Spanish teacher, saying she was enjoyable to talk to and her class was fun. Logan plans to attend college to study aerospace engineering.www.watervilletimes.com
