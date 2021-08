ST PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Gov. Walz said Thursday that the state is ready to welcome Afghan refugee families. “Minnesota has a strong tradition of welcoming those who seek refuge and supporting them to rebuild their lives and become part of our communities,” reads the letter sent by Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan. “Minnesota is eager to uphold that tradition by welcoming families and children and providing the stable foundation they need to rebuild their lives, achieve their highest potential, and contribute to our state. We stand ready to work with the Biden Administration to welcome families as this effort to provide safety and refuge continues.”