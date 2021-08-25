Cancel
GARBAGE Frontwoman SHIRLEY MANSON Shares New Season Of 'The Jump' Podcast

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShirley Manson, iconic frontwoman of the band GARBAGE, has shared a new season of her Webby-nominated podcast "The Jump". Each episode finds Manson sitting down with some of the most influential musicians of our times to discuss the creation of a song from their discography that represents a moment of personal growth or realization in their career. Season 3 includes appearances from Patti Smith, Rapsody, David Byrne and RUN THE JEWELS, to name but a few. The podcast is a Mailchimp Presents production, available wherever you listen to your podcasts.

