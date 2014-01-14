Read full article on original website
The hotel that inspired 'Dirty Dancing' has burned down
The remains of an upstate New York hotel that inspired the movie 'Dirty Dancing' have burned down, according to the local fire department.
'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson’s Life-Changing Announcement About Talent Search
She may not be on the upcoming season of The Voice (and yes, we’re still upset about it!) but Kelly Clarkson has found another way to give talented and undiscovered singers their chance to shine, as the Kelly Clarkson Show has just launched a nationwide search to find the former Voice coach a “Kellyoke” singing partner. Yes, really!
Patrick Swayze would have celebrated his 70th birthday on Thursday
Patrick Swayze would have turned 70 on Thursday if it were not for the pancreatic cancer he died from in 2009.
‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People
The latest instance of a "Karen" going wild on video came in the form of a privileged white woman trying to police how loudly a Black woman minding her own business is allowed to laugh. The post ‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People appeared first on NewsOne.
John Wayne’s Unfortunate Experience With Ward Bond Left Director John Ford ‘Speechless’
From his Hollywood debut in 1926 to his tragic death in 1979, John Wayne amassed nearly 200 acting credits, becoming a symbol of Americana and a true icon of both the Western genre and the Golden Age of Hollywood along the way. In the course of his 50-year career, John...
March on Washington Fast Facts
See CNN's March on Washington Fast Facts for a look at the 1963 march, led by Martin Luther King Jr. and others.
Kid Cudi had a stroke while in rehab
Kid Cudi has shared he suffered a health crisis while in rehab in 2016.
Photos: BSO honors legendary composer John Williams with star-studded 90th birthday celebration
The sold-out event featured selections from his iconic movie scores and performances by Yo-Yo Ma and James Taylor. Tanglewood celebrated the 90th birthday of renowned composer and conductor John Williams with a grand concert Saturday night honoring his musical legacy. The sold-out show featured performances by cellist Yo-Yo Ma, James...
Marvel's 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' courts your interest with a half-hour comedy
Disney+ debuts a Marvel comedy spin-off featuring Tatiana Maslany as "She-Hulk." Plus, check out the eagerly awaited "Game of Thrones" prequel on HBO and a new album from Panic! at the Disco.
He 'made room for the terrible and the beautiful.' How Fred Buechner redefined the art of not preaching
When Fred Buechner died last week at 96, admirers paid tribute to one of the most innovative pastors of the 20th century. Two attributes make his voice more relevant than ever.
