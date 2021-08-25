Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Target PS5 Restock Drops Might Be Returning – August 2021

By Maxwell Jeffery
gamingintel.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like Target will be offering PS5 consoles in restock drop waves once again, as of August 2021. Getting hold of a next-gen console is a tricky thing even to this day. We’re about to reach the 10-month mark since the PS5’s release date, and still the devices are in short supply.

gamingintel.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Antonline#Target News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
Video GamesComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Glitch Gives You Popular PS4 Game for Free

A new PlayStation Plus glitch is giving PlayStation players on PS4 and PS5 a popular survival horror game for free, with no strings attached other than that a PS Plus subscription is required. In addition to August's free PlayStation Plus games, all subscribers can currently download an extra freebie, courtesy of a glitch with PSN. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear who the glitch is working for, but multiple PlayStation users across different regions have confirmed they've been able to snag the free game with said glitch.
Video GamesComicBook

Walmart Announces New PS5 and Xbox Series X Restock for Tonight

UPDATE: Walmart, in an unprecedented move, has announced its second PS5 restock for today. This morning, the retailer released a new batch of PS5 consoles, and the stock sold out within a minute. Fas-forward, and now the retailer has announced a follow-up restock, for not just both models of the PS5 (the standard model and the all-digital mode), but the Xbox Series X as well. More specifically, the retailer has announced that at 9 P.M. EST stock of all three aforementioned consoles will release. How much stock there will be, remains to be seen.
Video GamesComicBook

PS5 Gets Its First Price Cut From PlayStation

The PS5 just got its first price cut, but the price of the new Sony console hasn't been cut for everyone. Just like in 2020, the PS5 has been incredible to buy in 2021. Every PS5 restock sells out in minutes, sometimes seconds, and there's no indication this will change anytime. The combination of supply issues and high demand will ensure the PS5 is hard to get the rest of the year, and probably most of 2022 as well. And as long as this is the case, don't expect a price cut here in the United States or many other markets around the world. However, in Brazil, a price cut is exactly what PlayStation fans just got.
Retailitechpost.com

PS5 Restock Tracker: Where to Buy PlayStation 5 If You Missed Out on Walmart, Best Buy Stocks

PS5 restocks are available in the market! There are a few sites still offering Sony's gaming consoles even after the latest restock at Walmart and Best Buy. The market demand for the PS5 gaming console is finally slowing down, enough for some buyers to catch sight of them in retail shops. Previously, stocks sell out in a matter of hours and gamers had to wait for weeks and months until the next restock.
Video GamesPosted by
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over nine months now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Sony No Longer Selling PS5 Disc Version Consoles at a Loss

Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki has confirmed last Wednesday during an earning’s briefing that the PS5 Disc consoles are no longer selling at a loss, meaning that the manufacturing costs are now met by the $500 retail price. Although Sony is no longer selling PS5 units, that only goes for the disc version, the digital-only version however still costs more to produce than the $400 price point it’s currently at.
Video GamesComicBook

PS5 and PS4 Officially Loses Exclusive Game to Xbox

PS5 and PS4 just lost an exclusive game to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. On two separate occasions this year, we reported on scuttlebutt that 2021 PlayStation console exclusive, Oddworld: Soulstorm, was set to shed its console exclusivity and come to Xbox consoles. This week, this was finally confirmed by developer Oddworld Inhabitants, though right now there's no word when exactly this will happen. What Xbox fans did get is a teaser trailer that accompanied the news.
Video GamesComicBook

Sony PS5 Restock Includes Special Surprise for PlayStation Fans

Today, Sony released a new PS5 restock, courtesy of PlayStation Direct, and as always, there was no rush to be the fastest clicker in the world, nor was there any spamming of the refresh button, or competing against bots and their legion of scalpers. Like every PlayStation Direct PS5 restock, today's new release was handled via a queue, which is to say, PlayStation fans and scalpers alike were put in a virtual line, at random, and the stock was released slowly. Like previous restocks from PlayStation Direct, this new one sold out in about 30 minutes, and nowhere near met demand, with a bulk of customers coming nowhere near their "over one hour" estimated wait time. That said, there was a special surprise PlayStation customers didn't know was coming.
Video GamesCNET

PS5 restock tracker: Amazon and PlayStation Direct expected to have consoles soon

Want to get your hands on a PS5? We've been tracking all of the places selling both the standard edition and the digital edition of the PS5 for months, helping thousands of people get their hands on the console when they appear. If you've been having trouble locating one for yourself, this article has all of our tips for getting to checkout as well as how to track when the next PS5 batch will be available to buy.Why is it so hard to find a PS5?
Video Gamesgamesradar.com

A third PS5 restock is coming later today - don't miss the 6pm PST drop

Update: Heads up folks, a PS5 restock landed at Walmart earlier this afternoon and there will be another chance this evening too! This is the second time Walmart has produced PS5 stock today. It's set to go live at 6pm PST as told to us by Walmart directly. It's happening for both the regular and digital PS5 consoles. Expect these listing pages to go live later on today.
Video GamesComicBook

PS5 Restock Update From Sony Is Good News for PlayStation Fans

The PS5 is incredibly difficult to buy right now, largely due to the global shortage of semiconductor chips which is negatively impacting far more than just the video game industry. Combine this shortage with record-breaking demand, and what you get are PS5 restocks that sell out in minutes or less. Exasperating the issue is the pandemic, which continues to prevent PlayStation fans from buying the console in person where there are far fewer scalpers and zero bots gobbling up stock in seconds. Depending on who you're listening to, the situation isn't going to improve this year, and maybe not even next year. However, during a recent earnings call, Sony shared some good news on the matter.
Video GamesGamespot

PS5 Restocks Latest Updates: Check Stock At Best Buy, Target, GameStop, And More

It's only Tuesday, but we've already seen multiple PS5 restocks. Best Buy had the PS5 in stock last night, and Target restocked consoles this morning. Both retailers sold out in a flash. Even when the PS5 is sold in pricey bundle packages, stock depletes rapidly. Often times restocks are gone before many prospective buyers even hear about them. That's why you have to stay on your toes if you're still looking for a PS5. It's unclear when the next PS5 restock will occur, and we very rarely get advance notice, so you just have to be vigilant.
MLBCNET

PS5, Xbox Series bundles available at GameStop right now

GameStop added multiple PS5 and Xbox Series bundles Wednesday to its site as first spotted by deal finder Wario64. These bundles aren't cheap, but you get what you pay for, which typically consists of the console, an extra controller, GameStop gift cards and a game or two. Here are the...
Video GamesTechRadar

Black Friday PS4 deals 2021: what to expect

Black Friday PS4 deals typically offer some of the best prices on PlayStation 4 products around. We track PS4 prices all year round, and consistently see many of the biggest discounts during the holiday shopping season in November. Once the sales start, we'll be curating the very best PS4 Black Friday deals here on this page - so whether you want a top PS4 game, a game-changing accessory or simply a reduced PS4 or PS4 Pro bundle, we'll have you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy