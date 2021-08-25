Cancel
Phoenix, AZ

Carl's Jr. restaurant in north Phoenix destroyed in fire

By Arizona's Family Digital News Staff
 5 days ago

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Carl's Jr. in north Phoenix has been destroyed after a fire on Tuesday night. The fire at the Carl's Jr./Green Burrito at Bell and Cave Creek roads started around 9 p.m. When Phoenix fire crews first arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from inside the restaurant. Firefighters quickly cleared the structure and secured a water supply and fought the fire from inside the building. However, the fire was able to spread to the attic, weakening the structure.

