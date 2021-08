Google is still the tech giant but it is facing a number of challenges in some key markets. We know about the anti-trust ruling in Europe. The company has also faced or are still facing a number of lawsuits in the United States. In South Korea, Google may be barred from requiring software developers to use its payment system. It’s not only Google but Apple may also face the same fate. This move may mean both companies may no longer charge commissions on allowed in-app purchases.