Eagles Resume ‘Hotel California’ Tour at Madison Square Garden

With the passing of drummer Charlie Watts, The Rolling Stones should draw the curtain on their career. The only backbeat the 'Stones have ever known passed away August 23rd. Mick, Keith, and Ronnie Wood have accomplished more than arguably any other band in the world, and out of respect for their long time friend and original drummer, should retire as a touring group. There is an album of new material due out next year, which Watts played on. Let that album stand as the last statement by the band.