The PS5 and PS4 Price for Psychonauts 2 Is Obscenely More Than What It Is on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

If you just got a new Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, you might be in a rush to go out and. controllers for it. After all, game systems have almost all only come with one controller dating back to the Sega Genesis. However, even though the Series X|S follows suit, the Xbox One controller is fully compatible with both systems. You can use it not only for playing Xbox One games on the newer consoles, but also all Xbox Series X|S games, which is different from how the PS5 supports DualShock 4 controllers.