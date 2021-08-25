The PS5 and PS4 Price for Psychonauts 2 Is Obscenely More Than What It Is on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One
With Double Fine's excellent Psychonauts 2 out this week on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, it seems that Microsoft has reserved the worst pricing for those who prefer to play the game on Sony's consoles. IGN India readers pointed us in the direction of the India price for Psychonauts 2 on PS5 and PS4. According to Microsoft's listing on the PlayStation Store, you'll be paying Rs. 4,995 for the privilege of playing it on either console.in.ign.com
