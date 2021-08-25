Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The PS5 and PS4 Price for Psychonauts 2 Is Obscenely More Than What It Is on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

By Rishi Alwani
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Double Fine's excellent Psychonauts 2 out this week on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, it seems that Microsoft has reserved the worst pricing for those who prefer to play the game on Sony's consoles. IGN India readers pointed us in the direction of the India price for Psychonauts 2 on PS5 and PS4. According to Microsoft's listing on the PlayStation Store, you'll be paying Rs. 4,995 for the privilege of playing it on either console.

in.ign.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Xbox One#Xbox Game Pass#Ps4#The Playstation Store#Rs#The Xbox Store#Psn Store#Forza Horizon 5#Ip#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Video GamesIGN

Skyrim 10th Anniversary Edition Announced for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Skyrim is back... again. Bethesda announced that it is releasing The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim for next-gen consoles, bringing with it various enhancements. Perhaps the biggest piece of news is that this version will be available for PlayStation 5. In the wake of Bethesda's acquisition by Xbox, the availability of games like The Elder Scrolls on Sony's platforms has been an ongoing concern. In this instance, at least, PlayStation fans are being included.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Myst Remake is Coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Independent developer Cyan has announced their Myst remake is coming to Xbox consoles and Windows PC this month. While it was originally released for Oculus Quest back in December 2020, the Myst remake is coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC (via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG) on on August 26. The remake will also be available for Xbox Game Pass on day one.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Oddworld: Soulstorm confirmed for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

If there has been one PlayStation game that we’ve cast an envious little eye at, it’s been Oddworld: Soulstorm. But we need worry no longer as Oddworld Inhabitants and Microids have today confirmed that the explosive action adventures of Oddworld: Soulstorm will soon be coming to Xbox – in both digital and physical fashion.
Video GamesGematsu

Nexomon for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch launches September 17

The original Nexomon will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch on September 17, publisher PQube and developer VEWO Interactive announced. Nexomon is currently available for PC via Steam, iOS via the App Store, and Android via Google Play. The sequel Nexomon: Extinction is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Tales of Arise Demo Runs 10 to 15fps Slower on PS5 than Xbox Series X in 4K Graphics Mode

Bandai Namco’s anticipated Tales of Arise doesn’t launch for a couple more weeks yet, but thanks to the game’s newly-released demo, we already know how the game will likely perform on the various consoles. The playing ground if fairly level for the most part, but there are some differences between PS5 and Xbox Series X that become noticeable when playing at 4K in Graphics mode. If you’ve got around 20 minutes to spare, you can check out the full breakdown, courtesy of YouTube channel ElAnalistaDeBits.
Video GamesGamespot

How To Connect Xbox One Controller To Xbox Series X|S

If you just got a new Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, you might be in a rush to go out and. controllers for it. After all, game systems have almost all only come with one controller dating back to the Sega Genesis. However, even though the Series X|S follows suit, the Xbox One controller is fully compatible with both systems. You can use it not only for playing Xbox One games on the newer consoles, but also all Xbox Series X|S games, which is different from how the PS5 supports DualShock 4 controllers.
Video GamesGematsu

Quake remaster now available for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC; coming soon to PS5 and Xbox Series

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer id Software have released Quake for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store for $9.99. Pre-orders for a limited print physical edition for PlayStation 4 and Switch will open on August 27 via Limited Run Games. It will be available in $29.99 standard (PS4, Switch), $79.99 Deluxe (PS4, Switch), and $174.99 Ultimate (PS4, Switch) editions.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Tales of Arise Demo is Now Available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5

A free demo for Bandai Namco’s Tales of Arise has gone live for Xbox and PlayStation platforms, allowing players a look at the game’s exploration, combat and overall performance. Set several hours into the game, it sees the party of Alphen, Shionne, Rinwell, Dohalim, Kisara and Law on their way to Viscint, the capital of Elde Menancia.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Skyrim releases for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on its 10th anniversary

Skyrim returns… Once again… Bethesda has announced that The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim will be released with various improvements on next-gen consoles. Probably the biggest news is that this version will also be released for PlayStation 5. With the acquisition of Bethesda by Xbox, it was a matter of curiosity whether games such as The Elders Scrolls would take place on Sony’s platforms. At least, PlayStation lovers will also have this game.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

NHL 22 Announced To Release October For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, And Xbox One

It’s that time of year again when the annual sports titles start coming out. One of potentially the more overlooked ones is NHL. The hockey sport will get represented once again this year as EA Sports has announced NHL 22. This year’s edition looks like it’ll be familiar for fans, but will have some pretty big changes with improved graphics, a new engine and next gen versions.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Hades is Now the Best-rated PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Game

The best rated game on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S is Hades. Supergiant Games' title went on sale a week ago and momentarily topped the list of best games. Hades is the best rated game of current-gen console. Hades is the best-rated game of current-gen console. A week after the...
Video Gamesvg247.com

Crusader Kings 3 has been rated for PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

Paradox Interactive’s Crusader Kings 3 appears to be heading to consoles, at least if a new listing from the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee is to be believed. It looks like the game could be landing on PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, per the listing, approximately one year after the game launched on PC.
Video GamesNeowin

Psychonauts 2 on Xbox Series X review: A triumphant return for the franchise

Psychonauts 2 is the long-awaited sequel to Psychonauts, a game that originally released in 2005, and is since regarded as a cult classic due to its wacky characters and mind-bending gameplay. Luckily, Psychonauts 2 is a third-person action platformer along the lines of the original, but picks up after the events of the virtual reality-only Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin. Once again, you step into the shoes of Razputin Aquato — now a Psychonaut intern — and embark on a new adventure to uncover the identity of the mastermind behind a kidnapping. Unfortunately for Raz, the mystery deepens from there and leads to even more chaotic missions.
Electronicsgadgetsin.com

Xbox Stereo Headset for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows 10

Microsoft has unveiled Xbox Stereo Headset that brings you high-quality game audio with Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone:X. Let’s keep checking if you want to learn more about it. The Xbox Stereo Headset delivers a minimal, streamlined appearance design. The lightweight design and ultra-soft large earcups ensure the...
Video GamesGIZORAMA

Cloud Gaming Comes to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One Consoles

Today during today’s Gamescom 2021 Xbox stream we revealed we’re bringing cloud gaming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One this holiday, enabling Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play 100+ games right from the cloud and discover new games with the click of a button. It’s a way for console gamers to play some of their favorite games as quickly as possible, jump into games with friends more easily, and try out Xbox Game Pass titles before installing them.
Video GamesTechRadar

PS5 and Xbox Series X games with 120fps support

One of the best things about the current-gen consoles is that PS5 and Xbox Series X games with 120fps support are becoming increasingly common. From blockbuster hits to inventive platformers, more titles are taking advantage of 120fps support which is fantastic to see. We’ve previously been stuck in the doldrums...

Comments / 0

Community Policy