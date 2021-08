Bragg (OTC:BRGGF) reported Q2 earnings and gave updated guidance and detailed information about every aspect of its business. Investors had been waiting for insight into the German market as regulations kicked in on July 1st. Now with a month and ten days of experience the company has much more to go on than early in the year. Since the company raised revenue guidance for the year, results to date must show that the German market has not yet been impacted any further than expectations. Management also provided its forecast for German revenues as a percent of total sales for the remaining months of the year as shown in the graph below. In our opinion, the cloud over the company has been what happens in Germany where the majority of its revenues had been generated. With each passing day we get more clarity and visibility into the future, and as a result the stock valuation should increase as the risk to overall business lessens.