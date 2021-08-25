Cancel
Ben Affleck is 'seriously' considering marrying Jennifer Lopez

By Ross Martin-Pavitt
The Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Affleck is “seriously talking” about marrying Jennifer Lopez, as their romance is continuing to go from strength to strength. The Justice League and Hustlers actors were previously engaged between 2002 and 2004 but called it off due to “excessive media attention”. An insider told Us Weekly: “They are both...

