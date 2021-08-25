Cancel
Lewis County, WV

Athletic admission prices go up, students, veterans, and seniors still free

By Dusty Metzgar Sports Editor
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Aug. 5, the Big 10 Conference, of which Lewis County High School’s sports programs are a part, voted to increase the price of admission to athletic events one dollar across the board, but thanks to Lewis County voters approving the School Excess Levy in 2020, students, veterans, and senior citizens will get in free to all regular season games. Playoff games and Big 10 and regional events will still require the full admission price for all due to WVSSAC guidelines.

