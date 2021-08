What a newsroom doesn’t report is sometimes more interesting than what it does. The New York Times published an article this week reporting that a growing number of Jews are praying in-person at the Temple Mount, where shaky political concessions have forbidden them from worshiping for the past several decades. However, conspicuously absent from the story are anything more than cursory mentions of why Jews would find it so important to pray at the mount, important enough to risk open conflict with their Muslim neighbors.