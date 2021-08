While much of the focus for the Los Angeles Lakers has been on the new players brought in, it is a returning one who could make a huge difference in just how good the team will be. Talen Horton-Tucker was re-signed this offseason and should be in line for a much bigger role and could perhaps be a starter this year. Horton-Tucker's development will be closely watched as the team refused to include him in any trade talks as they view him as a big part of the team's future.